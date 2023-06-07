Yandex launches trial of AI-controlled robo-taxi in Moscow neighborhood

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian tech giant Yandex has launched a trial run of a robot taxi service in the southwestern Moscow neighborhood of Yasenevo, the tech company’s press service said on Wednesday.

All trips in the AI-driven taxi will be charged at a flat-rate fare of 100 rubles ($1.23). Users aged 18 and older are eligible to take part in the service trial.

"Yandex has opened a robo-taxi service in Moscow; an artificial intelligence-managed service for ordering cars. The robo-taxi is currently operating in trial mode in the Yasenevo neighborhood every day from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. A trip can be ordered via the Yandex Go app," the company said.

In line with current law, the robo-taxi will have a test driver in the vehicle to monitor the safety of each trip. "Several dozen self-driving cars, including robo-taxis for residents" are operating in Yasenevo, the company’s press service told TASS.