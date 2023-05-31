Russia-Eritrea trade turnover reaches $13.5 mln in 2022

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Eritrea in 2022 amounted to $13.5 mln, including $11.5 mln from wheat exports, according to materials for the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Eritrea in 2022 amounted to $13.521 mln (exports: $12.745 mln, including $11.5 mln - wheat (27,500 tons); imports: $776,000)," the statement said.

In 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9.314 mln. Exports of wheat amounted to $8.125 mln, oil products - $175,000, sulfates - $888,000. At the same time, imports of ready-made clothes reached $126,000.

According to the statement, Eritrea is also interested in strengthening ties with Ural Automobile Plant and Kamaz. In 2018, Kamaz delivered 56 cars and 5 buses valued around $5 mln to Eritrea.

President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.