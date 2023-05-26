Mayor of Heihe notes huge potential of regional cooperation between Russia, China

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, May 26. /TASS/. Regional cooperation between China and Russia has huge potential, Mayor of Heihe Zhao Zhongguo said on Friday.

Heihe and Blagoveshchensk are twin-cities that have close ties and cooperation, he stated. "Over the past years with the guidance of the two countries’ governments our regions achieved major results in various areas, including intergovernmental exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, cross-border shipments and humanitarian ties," the official said.

"The opening of movement across the bridge between Heihe and Blagoveshchensk this year is particularly important, providing new possibilities for cross-border cooperation and investment. Amid this environment this cooperation between our cities and regions has huge potential," he added.