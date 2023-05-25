Tokayev urges EAEU to deepen integration with SCO, ASEAN, MERCOSUR

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should deepen integration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

"We should fundamentally deepen cooperation with SCO, ASEAN, MERCOSUR and other international organizations. I think that the interest in cooperation from the side of those organizations is mutual," he said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Tokayev considers it necessary to extend target markets for EAEU nations’ exporters through joint efforts. "One of the key goals of the Union’s creation is to get as beneficial trading terms from third countries as possible," he stressed. "It is important to continue a comprehensive dialogue with integrations and countries, the cooperation with which is interesting for us from the economic viewpoint, on the basis of a strong coordinated joint position," the Kazakh president added.

He also noted that the work is ahead for completing free trade zone agreements with the UAE, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Israel.