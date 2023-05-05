Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $162 bln as of May 1 — finance ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 8.3% of the country’s GDP projected for 2023, or 12.47 trillion rubles ($162 bln), as of May 1, 2023, according to a statement released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website on Friday.

"As of May 1, 2023, the National Wealth Fund totaled 12,475,588.3 mln rubles, or 8.3% of GDP projected for 2023," the statement reads.

The amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 6.82 trillion rubles, or $84 bln, which equals 4.6% of projected GDP, as of May 1.

The total estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2022, to April 30, 2023, amounted to $44.1 mln, which is equivalent to 3.553 bln rubles.

The exchange rate difference on NWF’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of gold, in which the NWF’s resources are invested, totally amounted to 1.24 trillion rubles ($16 bln) from January 1 to April 30, 2023.

A portion of the NWF’s funds amounting to 4.25 bln yuan and 6.4 tons of gold worth 83 bln rubles ($1 bln) were sold in April for financing budget deficit.

Currently 9.233 bln euro, 288.3 bln Chinese yuan, 520.9 tons of gold in depersonalized form and 232.8 mln rubles are on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia.