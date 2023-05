WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. Imports of Russian goods into the United States declined from $642.8 mln in February 2023 to $561.9 mln in March, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

Imports from Russia stood at $594.3 mln in November 2022, $638.4 mln in December 2022, and $508.6 mln in January 2023.

US products export to Russia moved up to $66.4 mln in March 2023 from $61.2 mln in February 2023.