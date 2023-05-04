Various services record problems with GPS operation inside downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Citydrive is experiencing problems with its GPS inside the Garden Ring in downtown Moscow in the service’s app, the car sharing service told TASS.

"GPS problems have been observed in the area inside the Garden Ring. Users experience challenges accessing vehicles in this zone because cars may not be correctly displayed on the map. We advise choosing other routes when planning trips before May 9 inclusive," the press service said.

The failure is not related to the service’s operations, Citydrive’s press service stressed.

These kinds of geopositional errors are associated with GPS failures, the press service of Yandex.Maps told TASS. "Such GPS failures affect all services and devices in general, from navigation apps to fitness trackers. We can say with great certainty that cases of incorrect geopositioning exist outside the infrastructure of Internet services," the press service informed.

Geo-information apps, including Yandex services, receive ready coordinates instead of directly decoding a satellite signal, the service explained.

The press service of the Urent push scooter rental service confirmed to TASS that they are also seeing problems with their GPS operation.