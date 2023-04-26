Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.7 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.7 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 39.7 mln cubic meters as of April 26. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Tuesday, April 25, the pumping equaled 40.1 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on April 26 totaled 40.3 mln cubic meters via Sudzha. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 28 mln cubic meters on April 24, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile pumping totaled 283 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. European UGS facilities are currently 58.14% full (19.73 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 63.5 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them. The overall rate of gas injection to UGS in April 2023 are 34% lower than a year earlier.