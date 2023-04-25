Trade turnover between Russia, Uzbekistan up a quarter last year — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent ramped up the mutual trade turnover by more than 25% over the last year, President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to participants and guests of the Innoprom. Central Asia International Industrial Fair underway in the capital of Uzbekistan.

"Central Asia has rich natural resources and an immense human potential. Regional economic cooperation processes are demonstrating very high dynamics. Indicative in this regard is the speed at which interaction between the host countries, Russia and Uzbekistan, is developing: their bilateral trade grew by more than a quarter last year," the Russian leader said.

The fair is being held in Tashkent with the participation of representatives of business circles, government agencies and expert communities from many countries, the President said. "The main displays are dedicated to innovations in areas such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, power generation and information technology," Putin noted.

"I am confident that during the fair you will be able to exchange experience you have amassed, discuss current issues related to cooperation in trade, the economy, industry and investment, outline mutually beneficial joint projects and establish new partner ties," the head of state added.

The Innoprom. Central Asia fair is being held in Tashkent from April 24 to 26.