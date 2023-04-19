Russia’s grain harvest may reach 123 mln tons in 2023 — Agriculture Ministry

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 19. /TASS/. Russia's grain harvest in 2023 might exceed 123 mln metric tons, including 78 mln metric tons of wheat, taking into consideration new territories, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The sowing campaign in Russia is going well, and we are anticipating a good and, more importantly, balanced harvest. We anticipate that the volume of grain in 2023 will be around 123 mln tons, with wheat - around 78 mln tons. This will allow us to fully secure national food security while also continuing supplies to our overseas partners in the declared volumes," he said.

The minister stated that spring field work is already underway in 50 regions, with all Russian regions expected to start working the fields by mid-May. "Based on the plan, taking into account new regions, total cultivated area in 2023 will exceed 85 mln hectares," he said.

According to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat), Russia’s grain harvest in net weight in 2022 will reach record-breaking 157.7 mln metric tons, including 104.2 mln metric tons of wheat.