Share of Absolut vodka on Russian market was minimal, says expert

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The share of vodka produced by the Swedish company Absolut, which announced the cessation of exports of its products to Russia, was minimal on the domestic market. The company’s departure from the Russian market will not have a significant impact on the consumer, Igor Kosarev, President of the Union of Producers of Alcoholic Products (SPAP) told TASS.

On April 18, Absolut, owned by the French concern Pernod Ricard, announced the cessation of supplies of its products to Russia. This happened in response to criticism the company faced after the resumption of sales in Russia. Pernod Ricard suspended work on the Russian market in March 2022.

"In the best of times, deliveries amounted to 10,000 decalitres per year, and vodka consumption in Russia was 80 million decalitres. That means that we are talking about 0.01%," Kosarev specified.