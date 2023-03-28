Countering UAVs to protect fuel, energy facilities under discussion — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry is discussing with various agencies the efforts on countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for protecting fuel and energy facilities, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said at the final meeting of the ministry’s board on Tuesday.

Companies have gone to considerable lengths regarding ensuring security of fuel and energy facilities in 2022, he said. "The acts of unlawful interference with the use of UAVs pose the key threat now. We closely cooperate on the issue with the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard and the Transport Ministry," Shulginov added.