Russian fuel, energy complex provides 42% of budget revenues in 2022 vs. 36% in 2021

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The revenues of the Russian fuel and energy complex in 2022 provided 42% of budget revenues compared to 36% in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

He noted that, despite the sanctions, the Russian fuel and energy complex was stable and dependable in 2022, and the industry achieved good results. "They even exceeded expectations, particularly of those skeptics who predicted a drop in both production and exports for our country. However, none of this happened. Furthermore, we supplied 42% of federal budget revenues this year, up from 36% last year, making a significant contribution to the smooth operation of our country's economy," he said.

Earlier, Novak said that Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew by 28%, or 2.5 trillion rubles ($32.65 bln) in 2022.