Kremlin tight-lipped on WTO membership prospects

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin is staying mum on its position concerning Russia’s continued membership in the WTO and whether being in the organization benefits the national economy.

"I have nothing to tell you so far on the WTO topic," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Russia is not going to renounce its membership in the WTO as such a step could result in the self-inflicted isolation of the national economy, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS in an interview earlier.