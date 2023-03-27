Best practice of Union State’s cooperation may be applied in EAEU, CIS — Russian PM

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has noted the possibility of applying the best practice of cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the Union State in the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Tasks are solved on the creation of favorable business climate. Barriers and restrictions are removed for the free flow of goods, services, capital and workforce. I believe that the best practice can and should be offered to our Eurasian Economic Union and Commonwealth of Independent States neighbors," he said on Monday.

In particular, the Russian-Belarusian experience in tax and customs areas, as well as product traceability, may be used, Mishustin added.