Eastern Economic Forum to be held from September 10 to 13 — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held this year from September 10 to 13, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be staged from September 10 to 13. New dates are approved with consideration of schedules of international events," Trutnev said, cited by the deputy prime minister’s press service.

EEF will bring together political leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of public organizations of Russia and Asia-Pacific Countries, the official noted. "We are ready in this year also to meet participants at the highest level in order to discuss prospects for cooperation, new investment projects, development of areas, transport and logistical corridors and infrastructure, and expansion of tourist cooperation," Trutnev added.