Auchan to continue operations in Russia, no plans to alter course — retailer

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Auchan retail chain is continuing its operations in Russia and has no plans to change its strategy, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Auchan Retail Russia is continuing its operations in the Russian market and does not plan any changes either in its strategy or in the organization of its work," the retailer stated.

Auchan operates in Russia on a standalone basis, without receiving investments from the parent company, it added.

On March 24, Adeo, the France-based owner of the Leroy Merlin brand, made the decision to sell its building materials and DIY stores in Russia to local management.

Adeo is a member of the Mulliez group, which also owns the Auchan chain and the Decathlon chain of sporting goods stores. Decathlon announced the suspension of its operations in Russia in late March 2022 and closed its stores last summer.