Russia and China to promote developing interconnected logistics system — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to promote the comprehensive development of an interconnected logistics system, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping said in the Joint Statement posted on Tuesday.

According to the document, [the parties plan] to develop an interconnected logistics system in every possible way, to ensure rapid movement of goods and passengers in two-way communication by all modes of transport: rail, road, air, river and sea.

The parties also plan "mutually beneficial implementation of the transit potential of the two countries".