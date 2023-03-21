EU UGS gas injection exceeds extraction, transit through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Gas injection into underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe has surpassed withdrawal volumes for the second day in a row, owing to the end of the heating season. This is taking place against the backdrop of very warm weather in the region, a high share of wind generation, and a decrease in gas consumption over the weekend. At the same time, LNG regasification capacities in the EU began to increase once again following the resumption of operation of one LNG terminal in France, but the other three remain idle due to strikes. Applications for the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine amount to 42.4 mln cubic meters.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas outflow from UGS facilities in EU countries on March 19 amounted to 100 mln cubic meters, while the injection volume reached 125 mln cubic meters, exceeding the withdrawal from storage facilities for the first time since the beginning of this year.

The heating season in Europe started on November 14, and EU countries have withdrawn 49.25 bln cubic meters of gas from storage facilities since then. At the same time, the total gas removal from UGS facilities on the 126th day since they reached their record filling volumes is already 16.3% lower than the five-year average for that day.

UGS facilities in Europe are now 55.75% full, which is 20.89 p.p. higher than the 5-year average, containing 60.59 bln cubic meters of gas. Gazprom cautioned, however, that even near maximum gas stocks at UGS facilities in large European countries do not ensure a reliable passage through the fall-winter period. Because of changes in logistics and gas supply sources, the winter demand on UGS facilities in Europe will be greater than in prior years.

The current week in Europe as a whole is expected to be warmer than the previous one. Temperatures in many EU countries will be above the climatic norm. The average share of wind generation in EU electricity generation in March reaches around 18%.

Meanwhile, Gazprom supplied gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station on March 21. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side.