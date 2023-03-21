Bank of Russia changes rules for purchase of foreign securities by non-qualified investors

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is changing the rules for purchase of friendly issuers’ securities by non-qualified investors if they are registered in the unfriendly depositary, the regulator said on its website on Tuesday.

In particular, starting April 1, 2023, brokers are entitled to comply with client’s request only if the latter has been notified about possible future blocking of such securities.

"Broker may either send a push message to client before each transaction or inform him on a one-off basis about the purchase rules and get his consent to assumption of risk," the Central Bank said.