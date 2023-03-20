Russia conscientiously meets obligations on supplies of products to Africa — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia conscientiously meets its obligations on supplies of food products, fertilizers and fuel to Africa, President Vladimir Putin said at the international parliamentary conference ‘Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World’ on Monday.

"I should stress that our country conscientiously meets all its obligations on supplies of food products, fertilizers, fuel and other products critical for the countries of the continent, thus contributing to ensuring their food and energy security," he said.

Russia is ready to supply fertilizers to African nations for free, though the West prevents it, Putin added. "You know that we are ready to supply part of our resources frozen in European countries, including fertilizers, to countries in need for free, with first batches already delivered. However, unfortunately, obstacles are thrown in our way here," he said.