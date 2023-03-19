Russia to set up its leasing company in Africa — Industry and Trade Ministry

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow intends to set up its own leasing company on Africa’s territory, Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said on Sunday.

"A specialized Russian leasing company will most probably be created in Africa. We are currently choosing the location for this leasing company as the African market has its specifics," he said.

"Gazprombank Leasing will most probably by the backbone company," Osmakov added.

Trade mission in Nigeria

Russia’s efforts are also underway to set up trade mission in Nigeria, First Deputy Minister says.

"Last year a maneuver was launched to distribute trade missions. It is planned to open a trade mission in Ethiopia in the second quarter of this year, with the government’s decision made. Efforts are underway to set up a trade mission in Nigeria, and other countries are being explored," Osmakov specifies.