KazTransOil ships 325,900 tons of oil to Makhachkala through Aktau seaport in two months

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. KazTransOil shipped 325,900 tons of oil for export to Makhachkala through the Aktau seaport in January and February, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator said in a statement on Thursday.

"In January, February 2023, KazTransOil JSC shipped 325,900 tons of Kazakh oil from Aktau seaport for further delivery in the direction of Makhachkala seaport with subsequent pumping through the Makhachkala - Tikhoretsk - Novorossiysk oil pipeline," the statement reads.

This transit of oil is carried out within the framework of the agreement between the Kazakh and Russian governments dated June 7, 2002, the company added.

KazTransOil is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. KazTransOil is part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil is 5,400 km.