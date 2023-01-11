Russia helps US airplanes in transit during FAA system failure

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian air traffic controllers have provided all the required aid to transit airplanes during the global failure in the computer system of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said on Wednesday.

"Today, during the period of the global outage in the notice to air missions system in the US, being governed by principles of international mutual aid, the Main Center of the United Air Traffic Control (ATC) System and Regional Centers of the United ATC System provided required aid to crews of airplanes making transit flights via the border of flight information regions of these centers with the [region] of the Anchorage Air Route Traffic Control Center (Alaska)," the Russian regulator said.

Services were provided to transit flights from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to the US and Canada, the agency added.