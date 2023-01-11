Russia’s coal production up 0.3% in 2022, exports down 7%, says Novak

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production edged up by 0.3% in 2022 in annual terms, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a government meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Speaking about 2022, coal production rose by 0.3% by the end of the year despite the fact that coal supplies to Europe were embargoed starting August 10," he said.

Meanwhile, coal exports from Russia dropped by 7% in 2022 compared with 2021, though deliveries to the domestic market gained 8%, Novak said. "[Domestic supplies] rose by around 8%, while exports lost 7%," he said.