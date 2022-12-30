EU gas price ceiling will not work, RWE CEO says

BERLIN, December 30. /TASS/. The gas price ceiling approved by the European Union will not work, Chief Executive Officer of the German energy company RWE Markus Krebber said in an interview with the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"There is an illusion at the European level that we will be able to control the price of gas. If the price is too high, you can’t make any deals. This will not work," Krebber said. "I hope the price will remain below the [established] ceiling," the top manager added.

The German industrial union BDI is also skeptical about the EU gas price measure. "The gas price ceiling does not solve the problem of the crisis in supplies and, as a matter of principle, jeopardizes the security of supplies in Europe," deputy head of BDI Holger Losch said.

On December 19, EU member-states agreed on a dynamic price ceiling for gas at a level of 180 euro per MWh (about $2,000 per thousand cubic meters), which will kick in starting February 15, 2023 and can be lifted any time in case of shortages.