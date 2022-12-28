Economic dynamics in Russia may significantly accelerate in early 2023 — presidential aide

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The economic dynamics in Russia may seriously accelerate at the beginning of 2023, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with RBC TV channel on Wednesday.

"If we look at the last six months after a spike in inflation in spring and rising prices, we are ending the last months of the year with inflation below the target level. We do not have such strong domestic demand, and in December we have about 5% of nominal growth in demand. This is very important - there are prerequisites for the fact that the economic dynamics at the beginning of next year can seriously accelerate," Oreshkin said.

According to him, a rather large unfulfilled potential for the growth of the money supply has formed in Russia. To date, since the beginning of the year, the money supply has grown by about 13 trillion rubles ($182 bln) or by 20%, the main growth has occurred on the accounts of enterprises.

"Since the beginning of the year, the increase in ruble balances on the accounts of Russian enterprises has been 8 trillion rubles ($112 bln), which is a 34% growth. A rather large amount of funds that is not yet going into the economy. The accumulated amount of funds on corporate accounts will now gradually start to come into the economy - through the growth of wages payments, through new investments, through replenishment of stocks. This will give a good impetus at the beginning of next year, so here is the trend that is still moderate, vulnerable, formed on the basis of positive dynamics <...>, these fundamental factors indicate that in at the beginning of next year, we will have a good positive impulse in the economy," the presidential aide said.