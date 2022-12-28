Russian carmaker Avtovaz mulls sales to African countries — deputy premier

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian carmaker Avtovaz plans to export around 20,000 cars next year, and is examining the possibility of entering African markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview. "

"Avtovaz' plans stipulate that around 20,000 cars are to be exported in 2023. Simultaneously, the company is looking into the possibility of entering new markets of African countries," said Manturov, who is also Russia’s industry and trade minister.

When asked about the possibility of exporting cars made by another Russian carmaker, Moskvich, the deputy premier said the issue will be studied while the domestic Russian demand is being met.

"This approach is largely true not just for Moskvich, but for other carmakers as well. At the same time, markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and CIS countries remain traditionally important markets for the Russian car industry," Manturov said.