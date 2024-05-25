Two killed, ten wounded in shelling of borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Two people were killed and ten more were wounded in shelling of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region from multiple rocket launchers, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Ukrainian military shelled the village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod district, using a multiple rocket launcher. To our deep sorrow, two people were killed - a man and a woman sustained multiple mortal shrapnel wounds. I offer my sincere sympathy to their families and loved ones. According to preliminary information, ten people were injured, with an eight-year-old boy among them," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov added that the victims suffered shrapnel wounds and were rushed to medical institutions in Belgorod to receive treatment.