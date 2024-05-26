Two Ukrainian drones shot down over Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"The Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles has been foiled. Two fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs were shot down by the Russian defense ministry’s air defense systems over the Sevsky district. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of three airplane-type UAVs at about 2:10 p.m. Moscow time (11:10 a.m. GMT) against facilities on the Russian territory was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod and Bryansk Regions by the air defense means on duty," the ministry stated.