MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces has recognized Russia’s success in the Pokrovsk area and is attempting to take measures in order "to recover lost positions" near the village of Yevgenyevka.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk and Kharkov directions are currently the most challenging.

On May 23, Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, reported the most intensive combat near Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).