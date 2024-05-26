Russian air defenses down Ukrainian UAV over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the airspace over the Belgorod Region bordering on Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of an airplane-type UAV at about 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 GMT) against facilities on the Russian territory was thwarted," the ministry stated. "The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region by the air defense means on duty," the ministry stated.