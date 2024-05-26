Ukrainian drones destroyed in three regions

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Air Defense assets shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the Kursk Region over night, acting head of the region Alexey Smirnov said on his Telegram channel.

"Seven Ukrainian fixed-wing type drones were shot down this night in Rylsky and Kurchatovsky districts of the Kursk Region. I thank Air Defense fighters and border defenders for their efforts," Smirnov said.

One Ukrainian drone was downed in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist act using a drone was prevented. A fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Brasovsky district by air defense systems of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the governor said.

Three other unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

"According to preliminary information, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage", he noted.