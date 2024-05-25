Biden again makes offensive speech against Putin

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden again gave himself permission to offensive speech against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Washington continues supplying arms to Kiev and train the Ukrainian military, Biden noted when speaking in front of graduates of the US Military Academy at West Point. "There are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine. I'm determined to keep it that way," he said.

"But we are standing strong with Ukraine and we will stand with them. We're standing against a man whom I've known well for many years, a brutal tyrant. We may not, we will not walk away," the US President continued.

"Putin was certain that NATO would fracture," Biden stated. According to the US President, he allegedly told the Russian leader during the meeting in Geneva in 2021 that if he wanted the "Finlandization," that is, the neutrality of Ukraine, the result will be the "NATOization" of the entire Europe. "Today the greatest defense alliance in the history of the world is stronger than ever," Biden added.