China supports peace settlement in Ukraine — embassy

WASHINGTON, May 25. /TASS/. China is not party to the conflict in Ukraine and consistently supports peace and a political settlement, Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy to Washington Liu Pengyu said.

"China is neither the one that created the Ukraine conflict nor a party to it. On Ukraine, China’s position has been just and objective. We have worked actively to promote talks for peace and a political settlement," he said.

"We never fan the flames or seek selfish gains, and we will certainly not accept being the scapegoat. When it comes to Europe, China looks forward to the early restoration of peace and stability on the European continent and will continue to play a constructive role to this end," the diplomat added.