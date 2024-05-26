At least one dead and infrastructure crippled amid flood in Armenia’s north — ministry

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. At least one man died and another person went missing, while buildings and infrastructure were reported to sustain damages amid the flood in Armenia’s northern Lori province, which borders on Georgia, the press office of the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, about 50-meter stretch of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi (M-6) highway was destroyed, a number of houses and household buildings were flooded and the search is underway for an elderly man who fell into the river.

In addition, the bridge over the Debed River, which leads to the Karkop settlement of the Alaverdi community collapsed as a result of the natural calamity.