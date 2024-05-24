West in disarray as Moscow seizes initiative in Ukraine, says Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Western politicians are in disarray because Moscow now has all the strategic initiative in the conflict around Ukraine, Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told reporters.

"Mixed and often conflicting statements and assessments regarding developments in Ukraine are coming [from] the West. The reason is that Western elites are pretty much in disarray after realizing the fact that all the strategic initiative on the battlefield has passed to the Russian Armed Forces," he pointed out.

According to the SVR chief, after a year and a half of "droning on about Russia’s so-called strategic defeat on the battlefield," Western politicians find themselves in a much different position today.