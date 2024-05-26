Scholz speaks against letting Ukraine use Western weapons against targets in Russia — DPA

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that he objects to allowing Ukraine use Western weapons against military targets in Russia.

"We have clear rules for the use of the weapons we supply. We have agreed them with Ukraine and they are in force," the DPA news agency quoted him as saying at a meeting with people.

According to Scholz, there are no grounds to change these rules.

Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Economist earlier that NATO allies should look at allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike military targets located in the internationally-recognized Russian territory.

Germany in the second biggest weapons supplier to Ukraine after the United States. It has spent approximately 28 billion euro on military support for Ukraine.

Russia’s authorities, however, have been saying that Western weapons would not stop from achieving the goals of its special military operation.