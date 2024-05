MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The "Anora" movie will touch everyone’s feelings, Russian actress Darya Ekamasova, who had a role in the film, told TASS.

"Anora" by US director Sean Baker won the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The comedy-drama tells about a sex worker travelling between New York and Las Vegas. A Russian oligarch is going to marry her, while his parents are against such marriage.