Around 12 children hurt by roof blown from schoolhouse in Krasnodar

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A rush of wind has blown a roof coat from a school in Krasnodar, leaving around 12 children with fragment wounds of various degrees of severity. The exact tally of wounded is being identified, the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Krasnodar Region said in a statement.

On May 25, the city celebrates the Day of Farewell Bell. Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said earlier that part of a roof coat was blown from School No. 29 before the celebratory assembly.

"As directed by head of the regional Investigation Committee a criminal case has been opened on the fact of children getting injuries as a roof coat was blown. As a result of the incident, according to preliminary data, 12 minors suffered wounds of various degrees of severity, they are given necessary medical treatment," the statement reads.

A storm warning was announced in the Krasnodar Region due to strong wind on May 24.