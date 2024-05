DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. Six people, including two children, were killed in a strike of the Israel Defense Forces against residential buildings in the south of the Gaza Strip, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Palestinians were killed in the strike of the Israeli Air Force aiming at houses in Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt.

Tasnim also reported massive bombing of residential quarters in Beit Lahia located in the north of the Palestinian enclave.