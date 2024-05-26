Russian air defenses down 10 Ukrainian UAVs over Kursk Region, 3 over Oryol Region

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the airspace over the Kursk Region and three more over the Oryol Region this night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Attempts of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of airplane-type UAVs this night against facilities on the Russian territory were thwarted," the ministry stated. "Ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region and three over the Oryol Region by the air defense means on duty," the ministry stated.