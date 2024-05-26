Russian forces liberate Berestovoye community in Kharkov region — top brass

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Russia’s battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region as a result of active operations," the ministry stated.

Russian air defenses down 41 Ukrainian UAVs, five ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 41 Ukrainian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), five ATACMS missiles and 32 HIMARS rockets over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 41 Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicles, five US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, 32 US-made HIMARS rockets, one Czech-made Vampire rocket and one Neptune anti-ship missile," the ministry stated.

Russia’s battlegroup East improves frontline positions, repels Ukrainian attack over past day

Troops moved to better positions and inflicted roughly 130 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the south Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous ground and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 128th territorial defense brigade and 21st mechanized brigade near the settlements of Prechistovka and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the East Battlegroup troops repulsed an attack near the settlement of Vladimirovka in the DPR.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 130 personnel, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one US-made M777 howitzer as well as one 152mm D-20 howitzer," the ministry added.

Russian battlegroup North strikes enemy positions in Liptsy, Volchansk and Russkiye Tishki in Kharkov region