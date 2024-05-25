Iran’s acting foreign minister calls multilateralism Tehran’s, Moscow’s choice

DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that the way of multilateralism is a strategic choice of Tehran and Moscow.

"The way of multilateralism is a strategic choice of Iran and Russia for the purpose of forming a fair world, in which each participant may play a role fitting its capacities," the Iranian diplomat wrote on his page on X social media following a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He noted during the conversation that the cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is "developing at the bilateral, regional and international levels." Those are the first talks between heads of Iranian and Russian foreign ministries after the death of Foreign Minister of the Islamic republic Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a presidential helicopter crash.

A helicopter carrying the Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and a number of other Iranian officials were also on board and died.