Ukraine ‘peace summit’ nothing more than profanation, says Russian ambassador to US

NEW YORK, May 25. /TASS/. The Ukraine conference in Switzerland is a profanation that cannot replace serious diplomatic and legal work, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told the US magazine Newsweek.

"In fact, this initiative is nothing more than a profanation designed to distract the world community from the key problems of our time. Replacing serious diplomatic and legal work with empty talk and repetition of political slogans will not work," he said.

"Moreover, the Swiss gathering does not have the right to confirm Zelensky’s legitimacy. It simply doesn’t have the authority," Antonov is convinced.