Western weapons supplied to Kiev already hit Russian civilian facilities — Lavrov

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Weapons from the United States and other Western countries supplied to Kiev are already hitting civilian facilities in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the media.

"American weapons are already being used against a wide variety of facilities outside the combat zone," Lavrov pointed out. "We proceed from the fact that American and other Western weapons are hitting targets on Russian territory, primarily civilian infrastructure and residential neighborhoods."

He explained that the Western countries "are waging a war against Russia" despite all the statements that they do not encourage or advise the use of weapons supplied to Kiev against Russian territory. Lavrov dismissed as ploys the soothing statements "that the Americans are trying to present to their public opinion or to NATO members."