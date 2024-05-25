Putin, Lukashenko agree on future meetings — ‘Pool of the First’ Telegram channel

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko to visit him during the May 23-24 visit to Belarus, the ‘Pool of the First’ Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president’s press service reported.

Presidents "also agreed on future meetings, interaction overall," the report said.

The Russian leader’s visit to Belarus lasted 25 hours, of which 14 hours were devoted to Lukashenko’s and Putin’s joint work and communication, according to the channel.