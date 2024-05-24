More than 128 countries confirm participation in SPIEF 2024 — Roscongress

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. More than 12,000 people from 128 countries have now confirmed participation in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the press service of Roscongress, the forum’s organizer, reported.

"To date, more than 12,000 people from 128 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in SPIEF. As always, year after year, the SPIEF platform receives the most reputable experts and government representatives. But at the current difficult, obviously historical moment, to listen to and to communicate with people who understand complex world processes is especially important. SPIEF provides this unique opportunity in such a concentrated volume," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024. TASS is the official information partner of the event.