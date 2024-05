BELGOROD, May 25. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed in a shelling attack on the borderline Belgorod Region has risen to four, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"To deep sorrow, the civilian death toll has climbed to four. A man died in City Hospital No. 2 after being rushed with multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs from Oktyabrsky," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, 12 people, including one child, have been hospitalized as a result of the two shelling attacks.