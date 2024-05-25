Authorities evacuate 70 more people from Kharkov Region’s border areas — administration

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. More than 70 people were evacuated from the border areas of Ukraine’s eastern Kharkov Region in the past 24 hours, with the total number of citizens evacuated since May 10 having exceeded 11,000 people, regional military administration head Oleg Sinegubov said.

"Some 11,090 people in total have been evacuated," he wrote on Telegram.

Sinegubov specified that civilians were being evacuated from the Bogodukhvosky, Kharkovsky and Chuguyevsky districts.

The official said on the morning of May 24 that the number of those evacuated had reached 11,018.

Ukrainian officials admit that the situation is difficult in the Kharkov area. The Ukrainian General Staff said on May 14 that the country’s armed forces had to move to more advantageous positions near the town of Volchansk and the village of Lukyantsy. The military authorities also announced the deployment of additional reserves to the area. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held a meeting with senior commanders in Kharkov on May 16, describing the situation as extremely difficult. The Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced that a number of settlements had been liberated as troops continued to advance deeper into enemy defenses.